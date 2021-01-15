Truist Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Hold

Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of KTOS opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.19 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $68,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,055. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 39,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 129,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

