ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WISH. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of WISH opened at $28.13 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

