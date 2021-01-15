Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Insider Sells $496,787.76 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $496,787.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,337.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $49.95 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGNX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in REGENXBIO by 442.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

