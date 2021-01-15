David A. Socks Sells 12,835 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

