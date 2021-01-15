David A. Socks Sells 12,835 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $448,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 18.76 and a quick ratio of 18.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
