Morgan Stanley Raises Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $51.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,232 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 139,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.