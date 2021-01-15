First Hawaiian Bank Sells 9,398 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 78.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,513,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,452,000 after buying an additional 664,105 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 310,162.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechTarget by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in TechTarget by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,164 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $68.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.59 and a beta of 0.92.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.