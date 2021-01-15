First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Welltower by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

