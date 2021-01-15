$650.27 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post $650.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.08 million to $681.45 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in CAE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 889,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CAE by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 142,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

