iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.92

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and traded as high as $26.23. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 160,562 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

