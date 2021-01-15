Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Short Interest Up 171.8% in December

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 171.8% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS SAGKF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Stagecoach Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $653.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73.

SAGKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

