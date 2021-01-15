Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Up 166.7% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $32.52 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

