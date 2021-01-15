AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXAHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS AXAHY opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

