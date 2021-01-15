HSBC Upgrades Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Buy

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $204.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $205.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.36.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

