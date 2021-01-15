Alstom’s (ALSMY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

