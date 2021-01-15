Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $43.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. Adyen has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

