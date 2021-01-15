AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) PT Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACUIF opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

