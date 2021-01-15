Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $386,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,945.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $239.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.26 and a 200-day moving average of $220.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.