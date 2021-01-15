Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 722 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after acquiring an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,132,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,991,000 after acquiring an additional 185,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $133.45 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

