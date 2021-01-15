2,472 Shares in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $32,862.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $193.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.41. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 166.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

