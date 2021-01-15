Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $166.09.

