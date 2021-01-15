Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.43 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

