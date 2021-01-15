First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $314.35 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

