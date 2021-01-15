First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,162 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

