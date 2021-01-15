First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $355,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,043,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of BYD opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

