Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,054,000 after acquiring an additional 419,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,980,000 after acquiring an additional 104,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,374 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

