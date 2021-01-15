First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,844 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $80.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

