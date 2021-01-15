Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 644,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 481,913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 468,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 205.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,654,000 after purchasing an additional 416,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $9,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.