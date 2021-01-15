First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in American Express by 8.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,762,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $123.78 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

