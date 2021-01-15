Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

