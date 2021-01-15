Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 269,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $75.60 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92.

