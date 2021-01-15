Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after buying an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,677,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,536,000 after purchasing an additional 198,038 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,437,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 405,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

