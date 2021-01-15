Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $112.37 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,273 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.