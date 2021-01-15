Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Sells $572,859.04 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $572,859.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $400,823.72.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $2,967,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

