Zacks Investment Research Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

BMRRY opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.39. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.5021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

