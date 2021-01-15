Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.27.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,404 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.