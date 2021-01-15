Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BZZUF. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

