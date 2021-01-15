National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

