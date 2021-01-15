IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CSFB set a $4.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.31.

IAG opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,690 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 173,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $852,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

