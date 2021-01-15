Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis? proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 849.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Codexis by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

