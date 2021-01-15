National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911,897 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

