Michele Muscillo Sells 833,333 Shares of Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) Stock

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.AX) (ASX:CDV) insider Michele Muscillo sold 833,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77), for a total transaction of A$895,832.98 ($639,880.70).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.43.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

