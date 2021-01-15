Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $86,459.44.
Shares of CERC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
Cerecor Company Profile
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
