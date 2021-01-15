Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Acquires 2,500,000 Shares

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 37,267 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $86,459.44.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

