Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $5,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $55,908,437.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

