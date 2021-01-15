CX Institutional Sells 2,579 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

