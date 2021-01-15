Benedict J. Stas Sells 253,184 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 253,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $7,489,182.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $30.34 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 291.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.