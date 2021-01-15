Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Sells $996,693.62 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,049.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

