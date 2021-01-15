Cindy Tahl Sells 9,483 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $1,089,976.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,939.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90.

On Friday, October 16th, Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

