First Hawaiian Bank Has $712,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $153.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.30.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

