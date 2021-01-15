BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $312.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

BGNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group cut BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.04.

BGNE stock opened at $335.96 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $345.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,554 shares of company stock worth $48,988,748. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 92.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

