CX Institutional Acquires 83 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 25.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.